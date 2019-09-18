Packers holding walkthrough rather than practice on Wednesday

Getty Images

The Packers and Eagles will face off on Thursday night in Week Four and both teams are taking the same approach to their Wednesday practice in Week Three.

The Eagles announced on Wednesday morning that the team would hold a walkthrough rather than the practice they’d typically have to kick off the week. Head coach Doug Pederson said at his press conference that a number of injured players wouldn’t be able to do the usual practice and the walkthrough “allows everybody to still practice and maintain their focus and get our work done that we need to get done today.”

Packers head coach Matt LaFleur appears to feel the same way. He announced that the Packers will also be holding a walkthrough and said, via Rob Demovsky of ESPN.com, that the team is “a little banged up right now.”

LaFleur also made note of the short week that the team would have coming out of Sunday’s game against the Broncos as part of the reason why the Packers have joined the Eagles in taking a different approach to preparing for this week’s game.