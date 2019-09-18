Packers trading Trevor Davis to the Raiders

Getty Images

The Raiders are a little short of what they planned at receiver. Perhaps you heard about it.

They made a move to address the shortage Wednesday.

According to Ian Rapoport of NFL Network, the Packers are trading wide receiver Trevor Davis to the Raiders.

The 2016 fifth-rounder was down the depth chart with the Packers, but would have a clearer shot at the field with Oakland.

He’s a speed receiver, who fits the longstanding Raiders profile and coach Jon Gruden’s desire to take more shots downfield.