Pat Shurmur: My gut told me this was right time for QB change

Posted by Josh Alper on September 18, 2019, 1:13 PM EDT
The word from the Giants all offseason was that they firmly believed Eli Manning could still play quarterback at a level that allowed the team to win games, but it didn’t take long for them to decide on another quarterback come the regular season.

Daniel Jones is starting against the Buccaneers this week and will almost certainly continue in that role as long as he remains healthy this season. That move was inevitable once the Giants selected Jones with the sixth overall pick and head coach Pat Shurmur said at a Wednesday press conference that “my gut told me it was the right time” to make the change at quarterback.

“We do everything we can to win football games and at this point we feel like he’s the guy we want to move forward with,” Shurmur said.

Shurmur pushed back at suggestions that the team should have made the switch before the start of the season and said he still feels Manning can play in the NFL. Despite that, he said he does not expect Manning to move on to another team this year and said he thinks the veteran will be a good resource for Jones over the rest of the year.

21 responses to “Pat Shurmur: My gut told me this was right time for QB change

  1. AKA I didn’t want to be known as the head coach that sent Eli Manning out to lose another game and end up with a career record with a losing percentage. As it stands now, he’s a 50% winner/loser, depending on your frame of reference.

  6. Not going to make much difference on that team. Everybody’s gut is telling them it’s time for a coaching change.

  10. Make Eli a coach, special advisor, whatever.
    But come on, making him the 2nd stringer is not going to work.

    Why are the Giants so dysfunctional?
    Is Gettleman really worth it?
    I don’t get it.

  12. I think his gut told him he’s going to be fired this offseason, if not sooner, if he doesn’t give the organization some sort of reason to think he’s part of the answer. Losing games with Eli every week doesn’t help that cause any.

  14. To bad his gut didn’t speak up when they cut down to the 53 man roster, which would have allowed them to save $11.5MM and let Manning look for another team to finish his career with . . . or at least be waiting in the wings for the injuries to happen (New Orleans/Pittsburgh).

  18. Most of you are bashing Shurmur as if he made this call all by himself. Do you really think he wanted to go with Eli in the first place? The entire League knew Eli was done years ago. Terrible ownership and GM is a recipe for failure for any head HC. Do you think Belichik would have done any better if he’s taken over as HC when Shurmur did? If so you’re delusional.

  20. The Giants created this situation. Not sure if other people noticed that Daniel Jones was being sent out in the preseason with the starting O-line to face 2nd string defenses. They made sure he looked good so that this moment was easy to lay on the fans. It doesn’t change the fact that they still don’t have an offensive line or defense. When young QB’s get thrown into these situations and struggle, it kills their self-confidence and they start 2nd guessing themselves. It’s one thing to struggle, it’s another to lack direction and I don’t see what direction this team wants to go in.

  21. It’s going to be a long down period for both NY franchises. Both teams have either incompetent ownership or incompetent front offices (or both), and head coaches who have no business being head coaches. I feel bad for the Giants and Jets fanbases, they deserve much better than they are getting.

