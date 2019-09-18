Pat Shurmur: My gut told me this was right time for QB change

Getty Images

The word from the Giants all offseason was that they firmly believed Eli Manning could still play quarterback at a level that allowed the team to win games, but it didn’t take long for them to decide on another quarterback come the regular season.

Daniel Jones is starting against the Buccaneers this week and will almost certainly continue in that role as long as he remains healthy this season. That move was inevitable once the Giants selected Jones with the sixth overall pick and head coach Pat Shurmur said at a Wednesday press conference that “my gut told me it was the right time” to make the change at quarterback.

“We do everything we can to win football games and at this point we feel like he’s the guy we want to move forward with,” Shurmur said.

Shurmur pushed back at suggestions that the team should have made the switch before the start of the season and said he still feels Manning can play in the NFL. Despite that, he said he does not expect Manning to move on to another team this year and said he thinks the veteran will be a good resource for Jones over the rest of the year.