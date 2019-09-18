Patrick Mahomes named AFC offensive player of the week

Getty Images

The 2018 NFL MVP has picked up his first prize of the 2019 season.

Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes was named the AFC’s offensive player of the week for Week Two on Wednesday morning. It’s the third time that Mahomes has been the recipient of that award and the first time since the second week of the 2018 season.

Mahomes was 30-of-44 for 443 yards and four touchdowns in a 28-10 win over the Raiders. All four touchdowns and 278 of the passing yards came during the second quarter as the Chiefs erased a 10-0 deficit and slammed the door on the Raiders’ hopes of moving to 2-0 on the season.

It’s the eighth time in 19 career starts that Mahomes has thrown at least four touchdowns in a game and the fourth time that he’s done it without throwing an interception. He’ll get his first chance to play at home when the Ravens visit Arrowhead Stadium this weekend.