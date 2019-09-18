Patrick Mahomes told Mecole Hardman: “Speed it up”

Getty Images

Chiefs rookie wide receiver Mecole Hardman is plenty fast, but Patrick Mahomes wants him playing even faster.

Mahomes said that during Sunday’s win over the Raiders, he and Hardman misconnected when Hardman looked too concerned about faking out a defensive back on his route. Mahomes told Hardman just to run his route as fast as he could, and that would take care of things.

“I think it was just him finding the speed of the game,” Mahomes said, via the Kansas City Star. “He’s still a young guy, and it’s just his second game in the league. He realized that he has to be fast with his cuts. He kinda tried to sell it a little bit more with a nod, and he was open, but it was late, and the pressure was there. So I just told him, you have to speed it up. You have to play with that speed; use your speed. You saw him the rest of the game — he sped it up and made big plays for us.”

After that, Hardman used his speed to catch a 42-yard touchdown pass. Those are the kinds of plays that made the Chiefs draft Hardman with their first pick in this year’s draft. Mahomes wants Hardman to keep it up.