Raekwon McMillan says official told him to “stay off Tom” Brady

Getty Images

The Steelers have lost Ben Roethlisberger. The Saints are without Drew Brees. The Jaguars are playing without Nick Foles.

Andrew Luck retired, and Cam Newton‘s injured foot might keep him out this week.

The NFL hopes not to lose any more big-name quarterbacks.

On the other hand, Jamal Adams complained about his fine for roughing the passer; Myles Garrett questioned an official on one of his roughing penalties on Trevor Siemian; and nearly everyone is trying to figure out what Bradley Chubb did to draw a roughing penalty on Mitchell Trubisky.

Dolphins linebacker Raekwon McMillan said, via Barry Jackson of the Miami Herald, that after he made a legal hit on Tom Brady, referee Bill Vinovich told him to, “Stay off Tom.”

The Dolphins followed directions, with two sacks and three total quarterback hits on Brady.