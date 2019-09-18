Report: Jets signing David Fales

Getty Images

The Jets reached into head coach Adam Gase’s past to add Luke Falk to the roster as a third quarterback and they are reportedly delving back into the same file for a backup now that Falk is their starter.

Manish Mehta of the New York Daily News reports that the team is signing David Fales to their 53-man roster.

Fales spent the last two seasons with the Dolphins and shared time on the Miami roster with Falk in 2018. He also played for the Bears when Gase was Chicago’s offensive coordinator. He was in camp with the Lions this summer.

He’s appeared in three regular season games and has completed 31-of-48 passes for 287 yards, a touchdown and an interception.

Falk is starting with Sam Darnold sidelined by mono and Trevor Siemian out for the year with an ankle injury. The Jets face the Patriots this weekend before a Week Four bye and Darnold said on Tuesday that doctors believe he’ll be ready to return in Week Five.