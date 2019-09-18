Saints sign Ray-Ray Armstrong, promote Lil’Jordan Humphrey

Getty Images

The Saints filled the roster spots left open when wide receiver Keith Kirkwood and linebacker Alex Anzalone were placed on injured reserve this week.

The NFL’s daily transaction wire includes word that the Saints have signed linebacker Ray-Ray Armstrong as a free agent and promoted wide receiver Lil'Jordan Humphrey from the practice squad.

Armstrong played nine games in Cleveland last season and was released by the Browns at the cut to 53 players. He’s also spent time with the Giants, 49ers, Raiders and Rams since entering the league in 2013. He’s spent much of his time on special teams and has 155 tackles, two sacks, three interceptions and three forced fumbles over the course of his career.

Humphrey signed with the Saints after going undrafted out of Texas. He had 86 catches for 1,176 yards and nine touchdowns in his final season with the Longhorns and four catches for 103 yards and a touchdown for the Saints in the preseason.