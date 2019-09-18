Sam Darnold back at Jets facility

Getty Images

Jets quarterback Sam Darnold won’t be back in the lineup for a few weeks, but he’s at least back at work.

The Jets just tweeted out word that Darnold was back at the team facility and “feeling good” today, as he recovers from the mononucleosis that knocked him out of the lineup.

Darnold said in a radio interview yesterday that he hoped to be back on the field by Week Five against the Eagles.

With Trevor Siemian out for the year with an ankle injury, the Jets will be in the hands of Luke Falk (who was just promoted from the practice squad last week) and David Fales (who was just signed today) until that time.