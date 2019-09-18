Sean Payton won’t name Saints starting QB for this week

Getty Images

We know that Drew Brees won’t be starting at quarterback for the Saints in Week Three, but that’s as much information as head coach Sean Payton is willing to share with the Seahawks.

Brees is having thumb surgery on Wednesday, which leaves the team with Teddy Bridgewater and Taysom Hill as their active quarterbacks. Bridgewater replaced Brees after last Sunday’s injury and played the rest of the way in a 27-9 loss to the Rams.

Hill played his usual jack of all trades role and caught two passes in that game, but the change in circumstances with Brees led to Payton being asked if Hill’s status will change now that he’s the No. 2 quarterback.

“You’re assuming he’s the No. 2 . . . We’ll approach this game with two quarterbacks. We’ll have the right plan relative to what those guys are going to be doing.” Payton said, via Rod Walker of NOLA.com.

Payton said he probably won’t make an announcement about a starter ahead of Sunday’s game and it sounds like the Seahawks are going to have to be ready to face both quarterbacks in Seattle.