Sean Payton won’t name Saints starting QB for this week

Posted by Josh Alper on September 18, 2019, 12:39 PM EDT
Getty Images

We know that Drew Brees won’t be starting at quarterback for the Saints in Week Three, but that’s as much information as head coach Sean Payton is willing to share with the Seahawks.

Brees is having thumb surgery on Wednesday, which leaves the team with Teddy Bridgewater and Taysom Hill as their active quarterbacks. Bridgewater replaced Brees after last Sunday’s injury and played the rest of the way in a 27-9 loss to the Rams.

Hill played his usual jack of all trades role and caught two passes in that game, but the change in circumstances with Brees led to Payton being asked if Hill’s status will change now that he’s the No. 2 quarterback.

“You’re assuming he’s the No. 2 . . . We’ll approach this game with two quarterbacks. We’ll have the right plan relative to what those guys are going to be doing.” Payton said, via Rod Walker of NOLA.com.

Payton said he probably won’t make an announcement about a starter ahead of Sunday’s game and it sounds like the Seahawks are going to have to be ready to face both quarterbacks in Seattle.

18 responses to “Sean Payton won’t name Saints starting QB for this week

  3. Taysom Hill should start.
    I think it’s a riskier move, because the chances of the Saints losing games probably goes up, but the chances of them winning while Brees is hurt also probably go up too. He can provide a spark that steady Teddy Bridgewater probably cant’t give them.

    If you told me you saw into the future that Bridgewater wins them 2 games while Brees is out I would say Hill probably wins them 2 games too, but he also might have a 9-27 passing game along the way and they win 1. He might also have a 20-27 passsing game with 80 yards rushing and they win 3 or 4 games.

    It’s tough, but he has an upside Bridgewater doesn’t have anymore

  7. Bridgewater looked really bad Sunday – no accuracy, missing routine throws, scared to throw the deep ball and is a Checkdown Charlie. Hill getting first team reps might be just the ticket for him.

  10. New Orleans is in a better situation than being admitted because most of the division games this year are near the end of the season, and no one knows what to make of the other three teams either. That said, after these past 2 weeks, all you other fans make sure to hug your QBs!

  11. From what I understand, every team prepares for every active player on the opposing team, but still, it’s a good move to not give away who is starting. Just a little added gamesmanship. I would fully expect that Payton will unleash Hill a little bit and try a bunch of stuff that he wouldn’t try with Brees there.

  12. Clever moves like this are what make Sean Payton the 2nd best coach in the NFL. Pete and the Seahawks are spending their time agonizing over how smart and formidable Payton is when they should be preparing for the game. Who can deny Sean is a brilliant tactician.

    /S /S /S

  13. Gotta start Bridgewater. Gotta see if he is the long term guy. One bad game doesn’t make a career. You can’t start Hill in Seattle as his first start.

  14. No law says he can’t use 2 QBs. When Hill plays QB, you lose Hill the WR, TE, RB, etc. I believe Teddy will start and the Saints will sprinkle in a good dose of Hill.

  15. donterrelli says:
    September 18, 2019 at 12:45 pm
    Bridgewater looks terrible. Hill should definitely start.

    ——————————————–
    Teddy’s strength was his ability to avoid the rush and he was a competitor. When you look at the traditional QB traits not sure he fits the mold. It seems although he made a miraculous come back to be on the field I’m not sure he will ever be the same QB, which is too bad!

  17. Taysom Hill isn’t starting – the guy couldn’t complete 40% of this passes. He’s a useful gadget guy, which is good for a team, but give him full time snaps and he’ll make Tim Tebow look like Peyton Manning.

