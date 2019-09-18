Troy Aikman got a talking-to for his tweet blasting FS1

Getty Images

The retirement of Andrew Luck prompted a hot take from Doug Gottllieb of FS1, along with a blazing rebuke from FOX’s Troy Aikman. The network’s top NFL analyst didn’t simply call out Gottlieb, but the entire FS1 culture.

“That’s total bullshit Doug,” Aikman tweeted regarding Gottlieb’s criticism of Luck’s retirement decision. “What qualifies you to decide how someone should live their life? So you’re now the authority on what motivates Andrew Luck? And if his decisions don’t fit into what you think is best for him then you rip him? Guess that keeps you employed on FS1.”

Via John Ourand of Sports Business Journal, Aikman recently said on the SI Media Podcast with Jimmy Traina that Aikman heard about his tweet from his superiors at FOX.

“I have great bosses, and I will tell you they were great in how they handled it,” Aikman said. “They were very direct with me and honest and I’ve always respected those kinds of people. They respected the fact that I was honest. They did not like that I would say something about the company. I understand that and I appreciate the way that they discussed it with me.”

Aikman’s criticism of FS1 dates back to the network’s decision to hire Skip Bayless, a longtime Aikman nemesis.