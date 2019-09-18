Washington puts Dominique Rodgers-Cromartie on injured reserve

Getty Images

Cornerback Dominique Rodgers-Cromartie ended a brief retirement and signed with Washington this offseason, but his return to the field was a short one as well.

Rodgers-Cromartie was placed on injured reserve on Wednesday. The team did not announce a specific injury, but Ben Standig of TheAthletic.com reports he has a torn ligament in his ankle. The move opened a roster spot for the previously reported signing of linebacker Noah Spence.

Rodgers-Cromartie was playing for the Raiders last season when he announced his retirement, but reversed course in March and signed with Washington. He had seven tackles over the first two games of the season.

The veteran is eligible to be designated for a return from injured reserve later in the season, although it’s not clear if his injury will heal in time for that to be a consideration.