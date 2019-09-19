Antonio Brown holds brief session with reporters in New England

Posted by Josh Alper on September 19, 2019, 4:24 PM EDT
Patriots wide receiver Antonio Brown opted not to speak to reporters after last Sunday’s game against the Dolphins and didn’t talk to them at all last week, which meant a brief locker room session on Thursday afternoon was his first time meeting the media since signing with New England.

It was a brief session as Brown quickly answered four questions in about one minute. The first response featured Brown saying he’s “super grateful to be here” and noted that he has a lot to learn about the offense. The second question was about playing with Tom Brady, which Brown called a “tremendous honor,” and he returned to saying he was grateful to play football when asked about how he’s working to acclimate himself to the team.

Brown was then asked if he’s heard anything from the league regarding its investigation into rape and sexual assault allegations levied in a lawsuit that was filed last week.

“Appreciate that question,” Brown said, via Mike Reiss of ESPN.com. “I’m just here to focus on ball. Look forward to getting out in the home stadium and being with the team.”

Brown and the team will be at Gillette Stadium to face the Jets this Sunday.

20 responses to “Antonio Brown holds brief session with reporters in New England

  5. once these made up charges go away he will hopefully just keep his trap shut for the rest of the year and add some value to himself so that he can get picked up for big bucks next year by some team that will overpay him.

  6. Classless shameless Patriots don’t care that one of their players rapes a woman. All they care about is winning games, don’t matter if their players rape and kill . That’s the Patriots way.

  8. Every time a drama queen fan of NE speaks the rest of the country’s IQ level drops ….. WWE version Hulk Hogan – candy ass & protected by Vince – well Roger in this case

  10. This one time I think the Patriot Muzzle is good for a player especially one as dumb as AB. AB knows he is a snotball short of being out of the NFL for good as the Pats are the only team sleazy enough to play him.

  13. Wait – AB is an alleged creep and whackhob during his time as a Steeler and a Raider, but has been a model citizen since being a Patriot – and fans think the reason for his troubles are a Patriots environment thing.

    Reasoning and logic have gone the way of the dodo eh?

  14. williamshatnerstoupee says:

    September 19, 2019 at 4:38 pm

    “once these made up charges go away”

    Made up? Really?
    __________

    Seriously, you think this isn’t made up? total gold digger trying to cash in.

  15. factschecker says:
    So Brown was in his underwear? Strange dude.
    ==

    Bill told him it was time for a “brief” session with the media and he misunderstood.

  16. redandgoldhitman52 says:
    September 19, 2019 at 4:33 pm
    Classless shameless Patriots don’t care that one of their players rapes a woman. All they care about is winning games, don’t matter if their players rape and kill . That’s the Patriots way.
    ——————————————

    So the rape has been proven? Well when AH was implicated in murder he was cut and banned from the facility. The Pats even started a buy back program of AH jerseys/shirts. Has any other team done that? I am not too sure. You just hate the Pats because they win. Plain and simple.

  17. redandgoldhitman52 says:
    September 19, 2019 at 4:33 pm

    Classless shameless Patriots don’t care that one of their players rapes a woman. All they care about is winning games, don’t matter if their players rape and kill . That’s the Patriots way.

    _________________________________________________________________________________

    Huh, I always thought being accused of something was vastly different than actually being found guilty of something. According to you though I guess it’s the same thing.

    Really, you’d think a 49ers fan of all people would know about players being falsely accused of having done something heinous. Reuben Foster ring a bell?

  18. rutledge3197 says:
    September 19, 2019 at 4:38 pm
    Every time a drama queen fan of NE speaks the rest of the country’s IQ level drops ….. WWE version Hulk Hogan – candy ass & protected by Vince – well Roger in this case
    ————————————

    But here you are posting your drama. Cry away while the Pats keep winning. How in the hell does Goodell protect the Pats? By suspending their QB, fining and taking draft picks for a made up farce? Any you comment on other people’s IQ. Ironic.

  20. Vasteelerfan says:
    September 19, 2019 at 4:39 pm
    This one time I think the Patriot Muzzle is good for a player especially one as dumb as AB. AB knows he is a snotball short of being out of the NFL for good as the Pats are the only team sleazy enough to play him.
    ——————–

    Are you crying in you oatmeal again? Enjoy retirement. Focusing on the Pats is bad fro your health.

