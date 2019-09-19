Browns waive Elijah McGuire

Getty Images

The Browns added running back Elijah McGuire to their 53-man roster last week, but he won’t be with the team for Sunday night’s game against the Rams.

The team announced that they’ve placed McGuire on waivers on Thursday.

McGuire was active for Monday night’s win over the Jets, but did not see any action in the game. He spent the first two years of his career with the Jets and could return to Cleveland’s practice squad if he clears waivers on Friday.

The Browns did not announce a corresponding move. With tight end David Njoku and linebacker Christian Kirksey both looking at extended time out of the lineup because of injuries, a move to bolster one of those positions could be in the cards before Sunday.