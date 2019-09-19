Cardinals free up some cap space, restructure Chandler Jones

Getty Images

The Cardinals were near the bottom of the NFL in available salary cap space, but now they’ve given themselves some breathing room.

Chandler Jones restructured his contract with the Cardinals to lower his cap hit this year by $4 million this year, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports.

Freeing up $4 million of space would make sense if the Cardinals were trying to trade for Jaguars cornerback Jalen Ramsey, who would add about $3.5 million to their salary cap. But Schefter writes that the Cardinals, who did speak with the Jaguars, don’t think they’ll land Ramsey.

Creating space this year means the Cardinals will have that much less cap space in the future, but they’re in good cap shape in 2020, with about $75 million in cap space next year.