Chad Kelly clears waivers, signs to Colts practice squad

Getty Images

Chad Kelly is back in the Colts organization.

Kelly was waived on Wednesday after his two-game suspension to open the season came to an end. He was not claimed by any of the league’s 31 other teams and the Colts announced on Thursday that they have signed the quarterback to their practice squad.

Kelly was suspended after pleading guilty to criminal trespassing charges earlier this year. He was arrested after entering a stranger’s house after leaving then-teammate Von Miller‘s Halloween party, sitting on their couch and refusing to leave. The Broncos released him a short time later.

The Colts have Brian Hoyer backing up Jacoby Brissett at quarterback on their 53-man roster.