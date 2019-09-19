Dee Ford misses practice for 49ers after knee flares up

AP

Dee Ford missed several weeks of practice with the San Francisco 49ers in August as he was dealing with tendinitis in his knee. After returning to practice the final week of the preseason and suiting up in the team’s first two regular season games, Ford had the issue surface once again Sunday against the Cincinnati Bengals.

According to Jennifer Lee Chan of NBC Sports Bay Area, Ford played just 25 of 70 defensive snaps for the 49ers in Cincinnati as he was sidelined in the second quarter of the team’s 41-17 win over the Bengals.

Ford did not practice for the 49ers on Wednesday and his status for this week’s game against the Pittsburgh Steelers is in doubt.

“Yes, yep, the same area,” head coach Kyle Shanahan said. “Quad, knee area. He’s still hurting today.”

Ford had a platelet-rich-plasma treatment in August in hopes of alleviating the pain from the issue. It’s a problem he’s dealt with dating back to his time in Kansas City with the Chiefs. The issue is officially listed as a quadriceps injury on the team’s injury report.

The 49ers sent a second-round pick in next year’s draft to the Chiefs in March to acquire Ford.

Ford has two tackles, a sack, a forced fumble and a pass defended in his two games with San Francisco.

Running back Tevin Coleman (ankle), tackle Joe Staley (fibula), safety Jaquiski Tartt (toe) and wide receivers Jalen Hurd (back) and Trent Taylor (foot) also did not practice for the 49ers on Wednesday. Defensive end Nick Bosa (ankle) and safety Jimmie Ward (hand) were limited.