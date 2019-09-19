Denzel Ward, Greedy Williams added to injury report

Getty Images

The Browns secondary is banged up.

The team added cornerbacks Denzel Ward and Greedy Williams to the injury report Thursday. Both are listed as limited with hamstring injuries.

Safeties Morgan Burnett (quadriceps) and Damarious Randall (concussion) remain out of practice.

Jermaine Whitehead and Eric Murray are preparing to start at safety.

T.J. Carrie and Terrance Mitchell are listed as the backup cornerbacks.

There certainly are better weeks than this one for the Browns to have injuries in their secondary. The Rams are loaded at receiver, though they rank only 21st in passing.