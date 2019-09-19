DeSean Jackson, Alshon Jeffery still not practicing

Getty Images

The two best receivers in Philadelphia still aren’t practicing.

DeSean Jackson and Alshon Jeffery missed practice both Wednesday and Thursday, with an abdominal injury and a calf injury, respectively.

Also not practicing on Thursday were running back Corey Clement (shoulder), safety Johnathan Cyprien (knee), tight end Dallas Goedert (calf), defensive tackle Timmy Jernigan (foot), and tackle Jordan Mailata (back).

Two key defensive players upgraded from limited practice to full practice on Thursday: Defensive end Derek Barnett (shoulder) and defensive tackle Fletcher Cox (toe).

The 1-1 Eagles host the 1-0-1 Lions on Sunday.