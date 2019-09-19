Devin White remains out of Buccaneers practice

Getty Images

After linebacker Devin White injured his knee in last Thursday’s win over the Panthers, Buccaneers head coach Bruce Arians said he was “day-to-day” with a grade-one MCL sprain.

Arians added his opinion that White would not be out long as a result of the injury, but it is looking more likely he will miss at least this Sunday’s game against the Giants. White sat out of practice for the second straight day on Thursday and more of the same on Friday should make it all but certain that Daniel Jones won’t have to worry about White this weekend.

There was better injury news elsewhere on the Buccaneers defense. Week Two’s NFC defensive player of the week Shaq Barrett, defensive tackle Beau Allen and linebacker Carl Nassib were all bumped up to full practice after being limited participants in Wednesday’s workout.

Cornerback Jamel Dean, linebacker Devante Bond and quarterback Blaine Gabbert joined White as non-participants.