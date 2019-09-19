Dolphins claim Taco Charlton off waivers from the Cowboys

Getty Images

Taco Charlton got his freedom, sort of, after tweeting and then deleting “free me” earlier this week. The Cowboys complied, cutting the former first-rounder to activate Robert Quinn from the suspended list.

But Charlton did not get to pick his next team, and the Dolphins claimed Charlton on Thursday, Michael Gehlken of the Dallas Morning News reports.

It means 12 teams passed on claiming the defensive end, which, this week, still is based on last year’s draft order.

The Dolphins and Cowboys play each other this week at AT&T Stadium. Quinn, whom the Dolphins traded to the Cowboys in the offseason, is expected to start. Will Charlton play for the Dolphins?

The Cowboys selected Charlton 28th overall in 2017, taking him two picks before the Steelers chose T.J. Watt. Charlton was a healthy scratch the first two games of the season.

He had four sacks in 27 career games for the Cowboys.

“I just wish him the best,” Cowboys defensive coordinator Rod Marinelli said Thursday. “I’m sure there will be a lot of people after him right now. I hope he gets the right team. That’s what I’m hoping for.”

The Dolphins’ claim saves the Cowboys $1.6 million in salary that was guaranteed to Charlton over this season and next, Todd Archer of ESPN reports.