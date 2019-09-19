Giants pull the plug on Pat Shurmur’s WFAN appearance

Getty Images

The last time Giants coach Pat Shurmur appeared on WFAN, host Mike Francesa said in his direction (in lieu of asking a question): “You look like a terrible team. You’re not good at anything.”

At least now, they’ll have more time to work on getting better.

According to Neil Best of Newsday, the Giants canceled Shurmur’s future appearances on the show.

“I think that was an organizational decision not to do that,” Shurmur said. “Most people aren’t aware of this, but I wasn’t contractually obligated to do that spot.

“We did it as a courtesy and out of respect for our relationship with the radio station. We just felt like for a while here, we’ll put that to bed for a while, and just not do it and move forward.”

While Francesa will surely contend that they’re ducking hard questions, the above exchange makes it clear they’re not always questions, so the Giants decided to not send Shurmur in for abuse.

He also continues to have regular press conferences through the week for the print and electronic media, so it’s not as if he’s less accountable. He’s just not volunteering for a ritual flogging.

Former starting quarterback Eli Manning used to do a paid weekly spot with the station (Shurmur was not paid), but Manning decided this offseason to stop doing that.