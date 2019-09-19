Jalen Ramsey active for Jaguars tonight

Getty Images

The Jaguars may trade cornerback Jalen Ramsey but not before he plays at least one more game for them.

Ramsey is active for tonight’s game against the Titans.

That means if the Jaguars trade him before this weekend, he cannot play for his new team until Week Four. It also obviously exposes him to injury.

The Jaguars will have cornerback A.J. Bouye (hip) and left tackle Cam Robinson (knee), too. Robinson missed the first two weeks of the season with his injury.

Jacksonville’s inactives are linebacker D.J. Alexander (hamstring), receiver C.J. Board, cornerback Breon Borders, tight end Josh Oliver (hamstring), running back Devine Ozigbo, offensive lineman Brandon Thomas and defensive tackle Dontavius Russell.

A.J. Cann will start at right guard.

The Titans’ inactives are offensive guard Nate Davis, defensive end Matt Dickerson, running back David Fluellen (hamstring), center Hroniss Grasu, cornerback Chris Milton (collarbone), offensive guard Kevin Pamphile and inside linebacker Wesley Woodyard (quadriceps).