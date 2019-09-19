Jalen Ramsey can’t play both Thursday and Sunday

Getty Images

The Jaguars are planning to play Jalen Ramsey tonight, amid reports that they also could trade him as soon as tomorrow. But if that happens, Ramsey can’t play for his new team on Sunday.

At least one team has asked the league office if it could acquire Ramsey in a trade and play him in Week Three, and the league said a player can’t play two games in one week, according to Adam Schefter of ESPN. So if Ramsey plays tonight, he’s not playing Sunday (or Monday).

The big question is whether the Jaguars are really serious about trading Ramsey, and if so, why would they play him tonight? An injury in tonight’s game could make him impossible to trade.

If the Jaguars and some other team are really as far along in trade talks as some reports have suggested, it would seem to make more sense to get that trade done now, rather than have Ramsey play one more game as a lame duck Jaguar, and then get traded to a new team after the game. But from all indications Ramsey will play tonight, and wouldn’t be able to play for another team until Week Four.