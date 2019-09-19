Jamal Adams claims officials apologized for roughing call

Getty Images

Jets safety Jamal Adams is still not happy about the NFL fining him for a roughing the passer penalty he received for hitting Browns quarterback Baker Mayfield.

Adams, who previously complained about the fine on social media, told reporters today that the hit was so clean that the officials apologized to the Jets’ coaches for making the call.

“After the game, those guys came to the coaching staff and apologized for their call,” Adams said. “At the same time, those guys have a tough situation as far as calling certain calls. So it’s very tough for me to get mad at them because they have a tough job too.”

The league office clearly believes that Adams did, in fact, violate the rules, or else he wouldn’t have been fined. But defensive players still often disagree with the league office about what constitutes roughing the passer, and in this case, Adams says that even the officials couldn’t agree amongst themselves.