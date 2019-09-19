Jared Goff on quarterback injuries: “You never know”

Getty Images

Despite the extra protections given to NFL quarterbacks, NFL quarterbacks still get injured. This year, it already has happened to Ben Roethlisberger, Drew Brees, Cam Newton, and Nick Foles.

Rams quarterback Jared Goff realizes that he could be next.

“I feel for them,” Goff told reporters regarding the injured quarterbacks. “I don’t want to think about it too often because you always hope for the best, but you never know. I feel for those guys, a lot of those guys are my friends and obviously peers and I hope for the best.”

Goff has been able to avoid injury during his NFL career.

“It’s a lot of different factors,” he said. “I think it’s a lot of luck and a lot of hard work as well as just kind of just being in the right spot and understanding how to move in different situations. Then, there is freak stuff that happens all the time. I did my shoulder in college. Crazy stuff happens, it’s a physical game and you always hope for the best.”

Goff, the first overall pick in the 2016 draft, makes his prime-time debut for 2019 on Sunday night against Baker Mayfield, the first overall pick in the 2016 draft. It’s the first appearance on Sunday Night Football for the Browns since 2008.

“I was 14,” Goff said. “I was probably playing freshmen football at Marin Catholic High School.”