Jay Gruden: We want to run the ball, but might have to wait until next week

Washington has had two different starting running backs through the first two weeks of the season and the results have been dreary in both cases.

Derrius Guice ran 10 times for 18 yards in the opener, Adrian Peterson went for 25 yards on his 10 carries against Dallas last Sunday and the team has 75 rushing yards in total for the season. Head coach Jay Gruden would like to see that change, but he didn’t sound terribly confident about this weekend being better during a conference call with Bears media.

“I say we want to run the ball, but they’re a very difficult team to run the ball against,” Gruden said, via the Chicago Sun-Times. “I might have to wait until next week.”

Washington’s had more luck putting the ball in the air over the first two weeks, but the lack of a second dimension to their offense has stopped them from holding onto leads and playing from behind doesn’t sound like a recipe for success against the Chicago defense.