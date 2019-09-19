Josh Jacobs is on practice field despite illness, groin injury

Getty Images

Josh Jacobs has an illness as well as a groin injury, he posted on social media earlier Thursday. That isn’t stopping the Raiders running back from practicing.

Scott Bair of NBCSportsBayArea.com reports that Jacobs and receiver Tyrell Williams are on the field for the start of practice. Offensive tackle Trent Brown is not.

Williams has a hip pointer. Brown has a knee injury.

The Raiders need Williams and Jacobs.

Jacobs is fourth in the NFL with 184 yards rushing, and Williams has 151 yards and two touchdowns.