Josh Jacobs says he’s dealing with illness in addition to groin injury

Raiders running back Josh Jacobs was a limited participant in Wednesday’s practice and that didn’t come as a great surprise after head coach Jon Gruden revealed earlier this week that the rookie is dealing with a groin injury.

The groin issue isn’t the only thing troubling Jacobs at the moment. In a post to his Instagram story, Jacobs said that he has been sick and has lost 10 pounds as a result.

That’s a significant amount of weight, so there may be some hyperbole in Jacobs’s report about his health. Regardless of the exact amount of weight, any illness is not a great development with a game against the Vikings on the docket for Sunday.

Jalen Richard and DeAndre Washington would be in line for more week in the event Jacobs can’t go this weekend.