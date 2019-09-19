Josh Jacobs, Tyrell Williams limited again; Trent Brown still out

Getty Images

Running back Josh Jacobs and receiver Tyrell Williams continued to be limited in practice Thursday, but at least they practiced some.

Jacobs was listed with a hip injury and posted on social media that he also has an illness. Williams has a hip injury.

The Raiders did not see the return of offensive tackle Trent Brown (knee), guard Gabe Jackson (knee) or receiver/returner Dwayne Harris (ankle).

Oakland added defensive tackle P.J. Hall (illness) as limited and cornerback Keisean Nixon (illness) as a non-participant.

Defensive tackle Corey Liuget (knee) and receiver J.J. Nelson (ankle) returned to full practices after both got limited work Wednesday.

Linebacker Vontaze Burfict (shoulder) and cornerback Gareon Conley (neck) remained limited.