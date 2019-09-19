Josh Rosen will start this week

Posted by Charean Williams on September 19, 2019, 4:15 PM EDT
The Dolphins will start Josh Rosen on Sunday against the Cowboys, Ian Rapoport of the NFL reports.

Really, what do the Dolphins have to lose . . . except another game?

Dolphins coach Brian Flores said Monday that Ryan Fitzpatrick would remain the starter despite the team being outscored 102-10 in the first two games. The veteran quarterback threw two pick-sixes in Week Two.

In two games, Fitzpatrick completed 25-of-50 passes for 274 yards, with a touchdown and four interceptions for a passer rating of 39.9. Rosen is 8-of-21 for 102 yards with two interceptions and a passer rating of 14.5.

Miami traded for Rosen on the second day of the NFL Draft, and the Dolphins need to see Rosen play. They know what Fitzpatrick can (and can’t) do.

Rosen was the 10th overall choice in 2018 for a reason.

  4. Ryan Fitzpatrick: “Let’s address the elephant in the room.”
    Brian Flores: “About that, Ryan.”

  6. Rumors are the Dolphins will call timeout to trade their center mid-play for a 3rd and a conditional 4th round pick in 2020.

    Good Luck Josh! I do seriously think you have what it takes, but will be hard pressed to demonstrate that in Miami.

  8. “dolphin80 says:
    September 19, 2019 at 4:16 pm
    This is a no brainer. It’s time to see what the young gun can do with absolutely no talent around him”
    Exactly. Or more directly let’s see the Dolphins kill another QB.

  9. There are a few really good college QB’s this year that are praying the Dolphins don’t pick them in the draft.

  11. Shame horrible management sometimes ruins young players careers before they even start. Rosen is the perfect example. I’m not saying he is gonna be good, but what Miami is doing is beyond wrong and the only people who suffer are current players on the roster. Individual talent is hard to display when your team is this bad.

  14. Best thing to happen to Fitzpatrick this year. I feel sorry for Rosen. As the saying goes ” If Rosen didn’t have bad luck, he have no luck at all”. Rosen entire NFL experience has been behind the two worst Olines each year. Not to mention he has had no advocacy from either of the two teams he has landed on. I just hope Rosen doesn’t get severely injured playing for the tanking Dolphins.

  15. To Rosen’s credit, he did have two deep passes last week that that could have been potential TD but they got dropped. And both drops came on the same drive.

  17. I’m very eager to see Rosen start and succeed. That may be wishful thinking, but if the Dolphins get some breaks and the WRs actually catch the ball, then maybe together with Rosen’s talent, they might actually put up a fight.

    It’s true that it will be hard to judge Rosen based on the fact that he’ll get very little support, but if Flores is a good coach, he should be able to discern whether Rosen has what it takes.

  18. Rosen has had absolutely the worst luck. Horrible team in Arizona who swapped coordinators midway through his rookie year and made him endure 45 sacks because they couldn’t protect him. He then gets a fresh start in Miami only to discover they’re in full tank mode as they trade away every player who could help them win games, including one of their better lineman so he’s faced with getting beat up yet again.

    He could very easily be totally written off after this year yet given the two teams he played on there’s no way to tell anything about his skills because absolutely no QB could succeed in either of those situations. And if by some miracle he would play great for Miami they’ll find some reason to bench him because his good play would be contrary to them losing every week to secure a top draft pick.

  20. Be patient fans. Josh Rosen is a stud, but even HOF QB’s struggled early when they got picked up by lousy teams. It’s usually the lousy teams that are in need of a QB. I think Troy Aikman was 0-11 his first year with Dallas. Peyton Manning was 3-13. I think Terry Bradshaw had 6 TDs and 24 int’s with Pittsburgh his first year. Of course all those lousy QB’s eventually won 9 super bowls between them, but it sure wasn’t pretty early on. It’s even more sophisticated now, but Josh Rosen is a smart guy. He just needs experience and a little support.

  22. eaglesfan036 says:
    September 19, 2019 at 4:27 pm
    If Mahomes was on the Dolphins maybe they could win one game
    They play the jets twice and the giants. I think Mahomes would be worth at least 3 wins.

  23. Awesome! Now Josh can elevate and inspire all the talent around him, and start making all those teams “pay” for passing on him in the draft….

  24. Give him a shot even if he has a rough game against Dallas’ D which is great – – keep playing him and you’ll see he is not bad he just has to play – – he should get rid of the ball quickly if he sees a sack coming – -live for the next play

  27. James Jackson says:
    September 19, 2019 at 4:33 pm
    Finally. This is the right thing to do, throw him in the fire and see what you’ve got.
    The other thing about this is that Rosen is going to get hit and hit a lot. He really needs to put on more muscle.

  29. Good move. Might as well at this point to get him experience, he did show good potential and made some nice passes last week (which got dropped though). But it might give the offense a new energy and they might get a few wins and use the early pick on something other than QB. I think Rosen has potential they need to be patient with him and get him some support next season, no reason to rush and draft a QB now.

  32. this kid has more arm talent than Brady ever had. Brady couldn’t even win the full time starting job at Michigan from Brian Griese.

  33. Has a team ever given up more points on offense than they have scored on offense over a two week span before? I feel like this is an amazing accomplishment that isn’t getting any attention. They’re scoring 5 points a game on offense but giving up 6 points a game on offense. They may not be tanking but saying they are would be more believable.

  35. He should have been the #1 all along. If he proves many doubters wrong and appears to be a good QB you have lots of draft picks to build around him. If he isn’t you move on as you aren’t the ones to draft him so high. He should have had a full camp and season to be the guy.

  37. steve11blog says:
    September 19, 2019 at 4:45 pm
    Give him a shot even if he has a rough game against Dallas’ D which is great – – keep playing him and you’ll see he is not bad he just has to play – – he should get rid of the ball quickly if he sees a sack coming – -live for the next play
    And if the defense is showing blitz, check off to a damn SCREEN PASS!!!!!

