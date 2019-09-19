LeSean McCoy returns to Chiefs practice

Getty Images

Chiefs head coach Andy Reid said before Wednesday’s practice that he thought running back LeSean McCoy would be able to do some work, but his injured ankle wound up keeping him on the sideline for the entire session.

Things went a bit better for for McCoy on Thursday. He’s listed as a limited participant on the team’s injury report and that would seem to keep the door open for him to play against the Ravens on Sunday.

McCoy’s backfield mate Damien Williams remained out of practice with the knee injury he suffered last Sunday. Darwin Thompson and Darrell Williams round out the Kansas City backfield and would be in line for more work with at least one of the top two backs looking set to miss the game.

Left tackle Eric Fisher (core muscle surgery) and wide receiver Tyreek Hill (clavicle) were also out of practice for the Chiefs. Neither player will be in the lineup this weekend.