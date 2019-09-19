Matt Nagy on Bears offense: “Eventually, it’ll crack”

Getty Images

The Bears appears to have solved the problem they talked about the most. Now they have to get around to the thing that was just as much of a problem for them in the playoffs last year.

While the kicking issue seems taken care of (with Eddy Pineiro perfect and winning awards), the Bears offense which managed one touchdown in the playoff loss to the Eagles has continued that torrid pace.

Chicago has an NFC-low 19 points through two games (scoring less than a point per possession, and thank God for the Dolphins), but coach Matt Nagy is confident things will work out.

“We want to figure this thing out,” Nagy said, via Dan Wiederer of the Chicago Tribune. “We have time to do that. And we feel like we will. . . . Eventually, it’ll crack. And when it does, I think it’s going to be pretty good.”

When searching for positives, Nagy pointed to things as significant as a lack of false start penalties. That’s even more exciting than an offseason kicking competition.

The slow start has been embodied by quarterback Mitchell Trubisky in particular. He has 348 passing yards in two games, has yet to throw a touchdown, and is averaging 4.8 yards per pass attempt. Of course, they aren’t running it all that well either, with just three rushes of more than 10 yards all season.

But they’re convinced this is a temporary situation, which is fortunate, since they don’t have a kicker to blame now.