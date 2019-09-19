Mike Zimmer plans to coach until he’s at least 70

Getty Images

Mike Zimmer already is in his sixth season as Minnesota’s head coach. He hopes to go for at least six more.

Zimmer, who turned 63 in June, says in an NFL Network interview with Tom Pelissero that he wants to coach at least until he’s 70.

Zimmer keeps going after having a total of 10 eye surgeries — eight on the right eye (that we knew about) and two on the left eye (that previously weren’t known). He downplayed the surgeries on the left eye, saying that there was a cataract that was removed, but that an initial procedure was undertaken to “zap the retina,” in order to avoid the extensive issues he had with his right eye.

In his five prior seasons with the Vikings, Zimmer has taken the team to the playoffs twice. This year, the team is expected to get back there.

“Put it on our shoulders,” Zimmer said of the outside expectations. “It doesn’t bother me. Does not bother me. My whole life, I’ve been the underdog. . . . I love being doubted. . . . I love to prove people wrong.”

Vikings fans everywhere hope that Zimmer eventually will prove wrong their deep-seated belief that each and every promising season will inevitably end in a thud, with roughly one in every 10 or so happening in spectacular fashion.