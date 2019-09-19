Nike, Antonio Brown end their relationship

Getty Images

He still has a job. But his revenue has taken another hit.

Nike has ended its relationship with Patriots receiver Antonio Brown.

“Antonio Brown is not a Nike athlete,” a company spokesman told the Boston Globe.

Per a source with knowledge of the situation, the wheels were in motion to terminate the relationship with Brown before last week’s civil lawsuit accusing Brown of sexual assault and rape. There were concerns about Brown fulfilling his duties under the agreement, specifically as it relates to personal appearances.

The lawsuit filed by Britney Taylor against Brown makes reference to Brown “having trouble balancing the responsibilities he had arising out of his many endorsement deals, including with Campbell’s Soup, Nike, Pepsi, Pizza Hut, AT&T/DirecTV, and Rite Aid, among others.” Taylor claims that Brown “showed up late to events he was required to attend for those sponsors or otherwise failed to hold up his contractual obligations,” and that Taylor helped ensure that he would honor those requirements under his endorsement deals.

Via the Globe, Brown’s deal with Pepsi ended earlier this year. His relationship with Pizza Hut and Campbell’s Soup expired earlier this year.

Last week, Xenith ended a relationship with Brown that had begun only a week earlier.