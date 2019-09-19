Odell Beckham suggests officials singled him out over visor

Getty Images

Odell Beckham Jr. did not wear a watch during Monday’s game, something officials surely were on the look out for. But they didn’t like his visor, sending him to the sideline in the first quarter for a change of shields.

The Browns receiver argued with officials to no avail, missing a third-down play on the goal line.

Beckham insinuated officials singled him out.

“I mean, just open your eyes a little bit,’’ Beckham said, via Mary Kay Cabot of cleveland.com. “There’s people across the league with tinted visors, black visors and it’s me on Monday night in New York and la la la, pull him off the field. It is what it is. I’m just upset, because I hurt my team and I didn’t get a chance to make a play down there, free somebody up to get open, and we ended up kicking a field goal, and that could be the difference in the game.

“So it’s very big and I feel bad on my part that I let the team down there. But you just learn from it.”

Beckham initially wore a gold-colored shield on his helmet before an equipment manager changed it out.

After announcing a sponsorship deal last month, the NFL changed its rule to allow only lightly tinted visors provided by Oakley. Oakley visors that are lightly tinted with a pinkish hue.