Richard Sherman not clamoring for 49ers to make a trade

Getty Images

Some big names are on the trade block, but the 49ers don’t look like they’re going to make a move.

Cornerback Richard Sherman likes the team just the way it is.

“I think we’re good with what we have,” Sherman said Thursday, via Matt Maiocco of NBCSportsBayArea.com. “We leave that to the front office. I don’t make those decisions. But, obviously, they felt comfortable with what we had going into the season. That’s why they cut the guys they cut and kept the guys they kept.”

Maiocco reports the 49ers are “not in” on trade talks with Jacksonville for Pro Bowl cornerback Jalen Ramsey. San Francisco lost Joe Staley to a fractured left fibula but is prepared to play rookie Justin Skule at left tackle rather than approach Washington about a potential deal for Trent Williams.

“[We are] really confident in our guys at every position,” Sherman said. “It’s unfortunate we had an injury at tackle, but fortunately we’ll get Joe back at some point in the season and we believe in the guys we have to hold down the ship until he comes back.

“I think we’re really confident in our DBs and our corners, our linebackers, our D-line, our O-line, our backs, our quarterback, obviously, and our receivers. So we’re ready to go.”