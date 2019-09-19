Ron Rivera cuts press conference short after repeated Cam Newton questions

Getty Images

Cam Newton missed another day of practice on Thursday because of a foot injury and all signs are pointing to Kyle Allen getting the start at quarterback against the Cardinals this weekend.

The Panthers haven’t said that yet and head coach Ron Rivera is clearly getting tired of being asked about his team’s quarterback situation. He opened a Thursday press conference facing questions about Newton and said that he wouldn’t have a clear answer on the team’s plans until Friday.

That didn’t stop questions from coming and Rivera asked for questions about Arizona. They didn’t come and the coach pulled the plug on the press conference after a couple of minutes.

“I’m not going to do this anymore,” Rivera said, via Steve Reed of the Associated Press. “I told you I won’t know anymore until tomorrow.”

The Panthers are 1-9 since the halfway point of last season and Rivera’s fielded questions about Newton’s shoulder and/or foot injuries for much of that time. That’s going to continue until Newton and/or the team plays better than they have in the recent past, which may mean we’re in store for some more prickly press conferences in the weeks to come.