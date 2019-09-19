Ryan Fitzpatrick: Dolphins need to acknowledge the elephant

Getty Images

The Dolphins are many things at the moment.

Bad at football, being strip-mined of talent, and becoming a national laughingstock are just a few of those things.

But what they can’t be is in denial, according to quarterback Ryan Fitzpatrick.

Via Adam Beasley of the Miami Herald, the wise elder said it was important for the Dolphins to be clear about what’s happening around them, after recent trades that sent Minkah Fitzpatrick to Pittsburgh and Laremy Tunsil and Kenny Stills to Houston.

“The elephant in the room. There are certain things, whether it’s the Minkah trade or Laremy or Kenny or dropping the ball or throwing an interception that some people treat them as taboo, but you have to be open about it and put everything out there and knowing guys are going to make mistakes, but maybe getting to the root of why it’s happening,” Fitzpatrick said. “I just think as a whole, overcommunicating on all that and getting it out there is an important thing.”

Fitzpatrick’s steady nature may have a lot to do with him keeping the starting job, despite leading the team to 10 points in two games. It’s probably inevitable that they’ll let Josh Rosen start (What’s it going to do, get worse? Trick question, it can always get worse), which Fitzpatrick will accept as part of the business.

“I’ve seen it every way,” Fitzpatrick said. “I truly have. . . . There’s a million things and ways it’s happened in my career. For me, always being ready and knowing that when I have my opportunity, I have to go out there and do my best.

“My whole career has been like that. I try to do my best in putting my focus in what I can control. The first two games, there’s a lot of things that I need to do better in order for us to perform better, and that’s where my focus is on right now.”

With so much to work with, not recognizing the obvious won’t help.