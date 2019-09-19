Seahawks not fretting over Saints QB choice

Getty Images

Saints coach Sean Payton won’t say which quarterback he’s starting this week, hanging on to the perceived advantage of the unknown.

But the Seahawks aren’t worrying too much about how things might change if the Saints put Taysom Hill on the field alongside of instead of Teddy Bridgewater.

“You’ve got to know where he is,’’ Seahawks linebacker K.J. Wright said of Hill, via Bob Condotta of the Seattle Times. “But you can’t get too caught up in [worrying about where he is] because sometimes they’ve put him out there and just do normal things.’’

“He gets out of the pocket a little bit more, and so we just have to see what style do they play,’’ linebacker Bobby Wagner said. “So just go to see what type of offense are we going to see. It’s going to be bit different, but it shouldn’t be crazy different.’’

Seahawks coach Pete Carroll said he expected Bridgewater to start, and Hill to spot in as he did when Drew Brees is healthy.

“I don’t know what Sean’s going to do,’’ Carroll said. “But rarely does anybody know what he’s going to do come game time.”

Of course, losing Brees means it’s going to be significantly different for the Saints, as he’s one of the most efficient quarterbacks in the game. Which is at least part of the reason Payton’s pushing buttons now, knowing he has a significant gap to close.