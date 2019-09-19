Shad Khan on Jalen Ramsey: We have to do what’s right for the team

Posted by Josh Alper on September 19, 2019, 3:55 PM EDT
The Jaguars face the Titans on Thursday night and the plan as of now is for cornerback Jalen Ramsey to be in Jacksonville’s lineup.

There’s been a growing feeling this week that this would be Ramsey’s final game as a member of the team as he’s requested a trade and signs point to one happening sooner rather than later. Jaguars owner Shad Khan stopped short of confirming that when he was asked about a potential Ramsey deal during an appearance on NFL Network Thursday.

“This is a team sport,” Khan said. “I am very sensitive to individual needs, but we have to do the right things for the team.”

If the Jaguars aren’t going to extend Ramsey’s contract, getting the best possible return for him in a trade would be the right thing for the team. Josina Anderson of ESPN reported Thursday that the team has received “substantive inquiries” from teams including the Chiefs, Ravens, Vikings, Raiders, Eagles and Seahawks.

The number of teams on that list should aid the Jaguars’ push for a sizable package in return for the cornerback, although it remains to be seen just when a deal might come to fruition.

20 responses to “Shad Khan on Jalen Ramsey: We have to do what’s right for the team

  2. Don’t see the Ravens trading multiple draft picks for Ramsey – just not their style. And, assuming Jimmy Smith comes back, CB is not an area of need for them. What the Ravens need is another edge rusher

  4. If the Vikings would give a 5th round pick for a kicker they cut 2 weeks later I’m sure they will give a higher round pick for Ramsey lol

  7. Steve Fisher says:
    September 19, 2019 at 4:13 pm
    You better hope he doesn’t get hurt tonight!!!
    ————————–
    Exactly. That’s why I just don’t see him playing. Too much at stake for the Jags

  10. A Minneapolis radio station is lobbying hard for the Vikings to trade for Ramsey. Any trade would have to include Xavier Rhodes, who makes a lot of money and seems to be falling off from his previous form, plus at least a first round pick. I say quit spending draft picks on cornerbacks and use them on offensive line and/or a quarterback. I don’t see the Vikings making this trade or the Jaguars accepting it.

  11. I’m all for players rights . But come on man. This is ridiculous. Oh I wanna go play with my friends. Dude you have a part of your team sucking too.. I see no responsibility on that. Send him to the Phone!

  15. maxamili says:
    September 19, 2019 at 4:35 pm
    I’m all for players rights . But come on man. This is ridiculous. Oh I wanna go play with my friends. Dude you have a part of your team sucking too.. I see no responsibility on that. Send him to the Phone!
    ———————

    If a player is unhappy or just feels like he’s being treated unfairly why can’t he try to change jobs just like you? The fact that they are high paid athletes shouldn’t mean they don’t want what’s best for them and their families. I’ve left plenty of jobs where I was well paid but it was not good for my mental health

  16. I agree with Rob B — if the Vikings are involved, the only logical Viking move would be to trade an existing CB with a similarly high cap hit. Wonder who that would be?

  17. I think the owners need to get together to discuss the definition of a signed contract, and what is the best way for everyone to honor their signed contracts. I’m ok with players letting certain teams know before the draft that they’re not interested in playing for them, but once they agree to the terms and conditions of their contracts, I think they should respect their signature. They just need all 32 owners to agree to abide by the same set of rules, and make it clear to the players what they’re doing.

  18. Whats best for the team is paying the guys you drafted who are excellent players.
    Unless you can get a lot of draft value.
    And draft well.

