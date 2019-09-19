Sterling Shepard cleared from concussion protocol

Getty Images

Giants coach Pat Shurmur said Thursday morning the team expected receiver Sterling Shepard back this week. Indeed, Shepard officially is cleared and out of concussion protocol, Jordan Raanan of ESPN reports.

That puts Shepard on track to play Sunday against the Bucs.

Rookie Daniel Jones needs Shepard as he makes his first career start. Golden Tate is serving a suspension; Bennie Fowler has a hamstring injury; and Cody Latimer is in concussion protocol.

So the Giants don’t have many options at the position.

Shepard had six catches for 42 yards in the opener against Dallas before sitting out Week Two with a concussion.