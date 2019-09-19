Tom Brady blasts “ridiculous penalties” in Titans-Jaguars game

Getty Images

Like millions of football fans, Patriots quarterback Tom Brady is getting tired of all the holding penalties across the NFL this season.

As tonight’s Titans-Jaguars game was delayed over and over again by holding penalties, Brady tweeted that he couldn’t take it anymore.

“Too many penalties. Just let us play!” Brady wrote. “I’m turning off this game I can’t watch these ridiculous penalties anymore.”

Brady wasn’t the only one taking notice of all the penalties. On the FOX broadcast Joe Buck and Troy Aikman complained about it, and former head of officiating Mike Pereira said the officials have been put in a difficult position by the league, which made holding a point of emphasis this season.

The NFL’s decision to make holding a point of emphasis came because of a sense among some coaches that linemen were getting away with holding too much. But that would be preferable to the way holding calls are taking the fun out of games this season.