Tyler Kroft leaves Bills practice with ankle injury

Bills tight end Tyler Kroft missed the first two games of the season with a foot injury, but it looked like he was on his way back into the lineup when he was a full participant in practice on Wednesday.

Kroft’s progress came sceeching to a halt on Thursday, however. Head coach Sean McDermott said after the session that Kroft injured his ankle before practice was over and is undergoing further evaluation.

A mid-week injury usually isn’t a good sign for a player’s chances of playing, so Kroft may be on track to miss Sunday’s game against his former team. The Bengals probably won’t be too surprised to learn that Kroft as he missed 13 games over four seasons with the team.

Eleven of those games came last year when he broke the foot that he broke again during OTAs this spring. Lee Smith, Dawson Knox and Tommy Sweeney have served as Buffalo’s tight ends so far this season.

Running back Devin Singletary (hamstring) and cornerback Taron Johnson (hamstring) missed practice for the second straight day. Running back Frank Gore took a rest day, but is expected to play against Cincinnati.