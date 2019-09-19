Von Miller, Bradley Chubb have no sacks through two games

Getty Images

Once is an accident, twice is a trend. Or something.

Regardless, Broncos pass rushers Von Miller and Bradley Chubb have yet to achieve the primary goal of pass rushing in 120 minutes of 2019 football.

On Wednesday, coach Vic Fangio was asked whether he’s concerned about the lack of sacks through two games.

“Not at this point,” Fangio told reporters. “The only thing I will say is I was disappointed in our rush in the last drive [against the Bears], but prior to that in these first two games they’ve been unusual games as it related to pass rush.”

Unusual or not, Fangio conceded on Thursday that Miller is getting frustrated.

“I’m sure he is,” Fangio said. “I’m sure he lets you guys and everybody else and himself get into his head a little bit, but I’ve talked to him about that. Hopefully, he listens to me more than the thousands others.”

Fangio said that, unlike Miller, Chubb isn’t frustrated, so far.

“I don’t feel it the same,” Fangio said. “I don’t think Chubb’s there yet. I think he’s fine.”

The Broncos get their next chance to get their first sack of the season on Sunday against the Packers. Quarterback Aaron Rodgers is mobile and agile and elusive, and that result in even more frustration if the defense can’t get him onto the ground.