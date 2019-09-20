49ers sign Sam Young, place Trent Taylor on injured reserve

The 49ers made an addition to their offensive line on Friday.

The team announced that tackle Sam Young has signed a deal with the team. Wide receiver Trent Taylor was placed on injured reserve in a corresponding move.

Young visited with the 49ers earlier this week after left tackle Joe Staley broke his fibula in last Sunday’s win over the Bengals. He also spent a couple of weeks with the team this summer. Staley is expected to miss up to two months while recovering from the injury.

Young has played for the Cowboys, Bills, Jaguars and Dolphins since entering the league as a 2010 sixth-round pick. He’s expected to provide depth behind rookie Justin Skule and right tackle Mike McGlinchey.

Taylor has a foot injury and didn’t play in either of the team’s first two games.

  2. To everyone that’s going to say “Sam Young sucks”. Just stop. He’s not supposed to be a pro-bowler. He’s the 4th string left tackle, not the starter. 1st string Joe Staley (injured), 2nd string Shon Campbell (injured), 3rd string Justin Skule (starting), and Sam Young is what you get in an absolute emergency situation. They are not trading away a 1st round pick for Trent Williams to fill in for 6 games. Honestly, I think they will be fine with Skule filling in. He’s an SEC guy that went against good d-line’s in college, the Niners have great blocking TE’s, a great blocking FB, and Kyle Shanahan drawing up a scheme to get Skule help.

  3. Taylor is not going to see any action this year. Even Dante Pettis is not seeing much action. Might as well put him on IR instead of having to cut someone. Staley had a hairline fracture on the smaller of the two lower leg bones, and should heal soon.

