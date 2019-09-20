Aaron Donald listed as questionable for Sunday night

Getty Images

The Browns have a longer list of questionable players for Sunday night’s game than the Rams, but one of the two names on the Rams’ list is a pretty big one.

Defensive tackle Aaron Donald left last Sunday’s game against the Saints for a brief period after hurting his back and he’s continued to deal with the injury throughout the week. Head coach Sean McVay said at Friday’s press conference that Donald is listed as questionable to face Cleveland.

Donald has only missed two games in five-plus NFL seasons. McVay indicated he’s likely to play on Sunday night as well.

Right guard Austin Blythe left last Sunday’s game with an ankle injury. Unlike Donald, he was unable to return to action. He shares a questionable listing with Donald. Tight end Tyler Higbee has been ruled out with a chest injury.