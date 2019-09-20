Adam Gase has no problem with Patriots running up scores

Getty Images

There’s a good chance the Patriots beat the Jets by a large margin Sunday, and if the margin eventually becomes excessive, Jets coach Adam Gase won’t complain about it.

The Patriots clearly could have taken a foot off the gas last week against the helpless Dolphins, but were still dialing up blitzes and playing Tom Brady late in a 43-0 thrashing.

“I like it,” Gase said, via Manish Mehta of the New York Daily News. “But that’s just me. . . .

Asked whether there was a sportsmanship consideration, Gase shook that off: “Nope. It’s the NFL. This isn’t pee-wee football.”

The Patriots have outscored opponents 76-3 so far, and Brady has played every snap. Gase also applauded that (clearly he’s buttering up Bill Belichick), but said he thinks repetitions in a game matter, regardless of score.

“Here’s how I look at this,” Gase said. “It’s the second week of the season. The way that our league is structured now, those in-game reps are really valuable. Everything that you do in a game, especially at the beginning of the year, it’s going to help you get better for the mid-part to the end of the season.”

“So, what we get to do at practice per week and training camp, how (little) contact that you have, the spring and all those types of things. These in-game reps whether you’re up, down, whatever it is — they’re all important. So, if you get in this situation, you want to keep playing. Because those are going to be valuable four or five weeks down the road. I mean, there really is value to that.”

So even if Luke Falk isn’t able to lead his team to a win (or even to a cover of a 23-point spread), Gase can at least take comfort knowing he is providing value. For somebody.