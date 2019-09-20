Antonio Brown “hopes to play for another team soon”

Getty Images

For the second time in 13 days, Antonio Brown is looking for a new team.

“It’s unfortunate things didn’t work out with the Patriots,” agent Drew Rosenhaus said in a statement posted to Twitter. “But Antonio is healthy and is looking forward to his next opportunity in the NFL. He wants to play the game he loves and he hopes to play for another team soon.”

Brown becomes a free agent, able to sign with any team. It remains to be seen whether a new team will be interested in signing him.

In this regard, watch Washington. Their receiving corps needs help. Last month, there were rumors that Washington was interested in potentially trading for Tyreek Hill. Last year, Washington didn’t hesitate to claim Reuben Foster on waivers after he was arrested for domestic violence.

Whoever signed Brown needs to recognize the possibility that he will land on the Commissioner-Exempt list, requiring his salary to be paid while he’s not playing. So the question becomes whether it’s worth it to sign him now, or whether it makes more sense to wait for the current investigation(s) to end, and for Brown to serve whatever suspension may be imposed on him.