Antonio Brown is cut by the Patriots

Getty Images

The Antonio Brown era has ended in New England.

Brown tweeted an apparent farewell to the Patriots, and Brown has indeed been released, PFT has confirmed.

The experiment lasted 11 day, and it came crashing down quickly. He was sued for sexual assault and rape one day after joining the Patriots. The final straw by all appearances came when he attempted to intimidate a second accuser, who had emerged earlier this week via comments to SI.com.

Brown will immediately become a free agent, again. It could be that, this time around, he stays that way for a while.